FirstBank Reiterates Commitment To Boosting Non-Oil Exports

Share

First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) has pledged to ramp up its support for the growth of the country’s non-oil sector this year.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, First Bank, Mr Olusegun Alebiosu, who stated this at the bank’s export webinar, held on Thursday, announced that the financial institution will introduce modern solutions to drive the growth of the non-oil export sector in 2025.

He said that the theme of the webinar, “From Nigeria to the World: Navigating Complexities in Non-Oil Exports”, was designed to educate the bank’s customers, clients, and stakeholders on emerging opportunities, pressing challenges and best global practices in the export industry.

He said: “At FirstBank, we recognise the critical role of non-oil exports in diversifying Nigeria’s economy, reducing dependence on oil revenue, and strengthening our global competitiveness.

We will update you on our initiatives for the year and introduce modern solutions to drive the growth of the mon-oil export sector in 2025.

“Be assured of our dedication to supporting Nigerian export companies with innovative products, partnerships, and platforms for sustainable growth.”

Mr. Alebiosu, who urged participants to use the webinar to learn and network, assured them of FirstBank’s support in unlocking new possibilities, strengthening their competitive edge, and contributing meaningfully to the growth of Nigeria’s non-oil export sector.

In his speech at the event, the Acting Director, Trade and Exchange at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. William Kanya, emphasised that the apex bank was committed to supporting non-oil exporters.

He spoke on measures introduced by the CBN and its collaborations with deposit money banks (DMBs) and other stake – holders to ensure timely payment of export proceeds and proper pricing.

The Executive Director/CEO of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Nonye Ayeni, in her address, noted that the country had vast export potential that can be harnessed through collaboration.

She stressed the importance of proper documentation and highlighted mentorship programmes available to exporters, which, according to her, are regularly advertised.

The NEPC boss also provided insights on accessing international markets, meeting global standards and compliance requirements.

Share

Please follow and like us: