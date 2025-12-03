FirstBank Reaffirms Commitment To Ghana’s Economic Transformation

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, FirstBank Group, Mr Olusegun Alebiosu, has reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to partnering with the Government of Ghana to deliver longterm, inclusive, and sustainable economic development.

He made this known during a courtesy call on the Ghanaian President, John Mahama. Mr Alebiosu noted that Ghana’s economic fundamentals, youthful population, and strategic regional position present immense opportunities for ac- celerated growth.

He stressed that FirstBank’s presence in Ghana is anchored on a long-term vision to support the country’s development priorities through financing, capacity building, and inno- vative solutions tailored to emerging national needs.

He stated: “As an African, I am deeply invested in the success of this continent, not just economically, but in the lives and aspirations of our people. “Ghana stands at a pivotal moment and President Mahama’s ambitious vision for infrastructure expansion, agricultural revitalisation, industrial parks, and the 24-Hour Economy presents a transformative pathway for inclusive growth.”

He further emphasised that FirstBank is ready to take a leading role in supporting key sectors that drive national wealth creation.

“FirstBank is committed to being more than a financial institution; we aim to be a strategic development partner. We are ready to collaborate with the Government to empower SMEs, support youth-led enterprises, and strengthen the productive sectors that are essential for Ghana’s future.

With the right energy solutions, including decentralised district-level power units and small thermal plants, as demonstrated in China’s rural industrialisation model, we can unleash a new wave of light manufacturing and rural development.

FirstBank will continue to stand firmly with Ghana as it advances toward a more competitive, resilient, and prosperous future.” President Mahama welcomed FirstBank’s strong interest in supporting national development initiatives and commended the Bank for its leadership in Ghana’s financial services sector.