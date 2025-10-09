FirstBank Promises Exciting Entertainment Slate As E1 Lagos GP Wraps Up

Following the thrilling conclusion of the E1 Lagos Grand Prix, FirstBank has announced an exciting lineup of entertainment and lifestyle events for Nigerians as part of its annual #DecemberIssAVybe campaign.

According to Olayinka Ijabiyi, Acting Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications at FirstBank, the bank is set to delight Nigerians with a robust series of experiences from this month until the end of 2025, covering music, film, theatre, fashion, and food.

“For #DecemberIssAVybe, we are already in the ember months, and FirstBank has started,” Ijabiyi said. “With the way we supported the E1 Lagos GP and the kind of fun and excitement witnessed here, you can tell we’re in for a swell time. This is just a glimpse of what’s to come, amazing entertainment, lifestyle events, and opportunities for people to experience, buy, and enjoy. It’s going to be incredible.”

The E1 Lagos GP, Africa’s first electric powerboat race, drew global attention with appearances by international stars such as Wyclef Jean, Didier Drogba, reigning Miss Earth 2024 Jessica Lane, and Miss Earth Water Bea Millan-Windorski.

Explaining FirstBank’s motivation for backing the event, Ijabiyi noted that the bank’s involvement aligns with its longstanding commitment to innovation and sustainability.

“A lot of people ask why FirstBank supported the E1 Lagos GP, the first of its kind in Africa. The reason is rooted in our ideals, innovation and sustainability,” he said. “We are a heritage bank, 131 years strong, constantly reinventing ourselves to remain relevant. When this opportunity came up, it was clear that FirstBank should lead the charge in bringing the first electric motorboat race to Lagos. We’ve presented Lagos to the world, presented Nigeria to the world, and showcased FirstBank to the world.”

Team Brazil emerged winners of the E1 Lagos GP, as drivers and crews now head to Miami for the season’s concluding race.