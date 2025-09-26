FirstBank-powered E1 Lagos GP To Infuse Entertainment, Culture, Sustainability With Sports

Nigeria’s leading banking institution, FirstBank, has thrown its weight behind E1 Lagos GP, the first-ever all electric powerboat racing competition in Africa.

The event, which holds in Lagos on October 3-5th 2005, promises an infusion of entertainment, technology, cultural spectacle, sustainability and sports.

Speaking during an immersion event held on Friday at the LASWA Boat Jetty in Lagos, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, described Lagos as a vibrant city of culture, resilience and innovation, noting that the E1 Lagos GP is a demonstration of the creativity, enterprise opportunities and city of the future.