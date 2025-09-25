FirstBank-Powered E1 Lagos GP To Blend Entertainment, Culture, Sustainability, Sports

Nigeria’s leading banking institution, FirstBank, has announced its partnership with the E1 Lagos GP, the first-ever all-electric powerboat racing competition in Africa.

The historic event will take place in Lagos from October 3–5, 2025, promising a unique fusion of entertainment, technology, cultural spectacle, sustainability, and sports.

Speaking during an immersion event at the LASWA Boat Jetty in Lagos, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, described Lagos as a vibrant city of culture, resilience, and innovation.

He noted that the E1 Lagos GP reflects the creativity, enterprise, and forward-looking vision of the state.

“This is more than putting race boats on the water. Everything about it requires science, careful planning, and accuracy. It shows that Lagos is serious about sustainability, creativity, and responsibility,” Omotoso stated.

He added that the event will feature an entertaining boat regatta and a cultural showcase, including the Adimu Orisa/Eyo display, which will add a traditional Lagos flavor to the global sporting spectacle.

Speaking on FirstBank’s support, Olayinka Ijabiyi, the bank’s Acting Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, said the partnership is about creating a lasting legacy.

“We recognize that sports drive us as a country, which is why through our First@Sports initiative, we continue to invest in platforms that inspire and elevate our people. Since FirstBank is woven into the fabric of society and into the lives of our customers, we will always support experiences that thrill, excite, and enrich lifestyles,” Ijabiyi explained.

He added that the sponsorship will align with the bank’s annual DecemberIssaVybe campaign, offering customers and prospects a world-class experience of relaxation and celebration that captures the true essence of Lagos during the festive season.

“The value of this partnership lies in what it brings to us as Nigerians. We are proud to be the official presenting partners of the E1 Lagos GP, the first of its kind in Africa, and we are glad it is happening here in Lagos,” Ijabiyi noted.

The E1 Series, which has featured in global cities such as Monaco, Venice, and Jeddah, boasts teams owned by international icons including Tom Brady, LeBron James, Didier Drogba, Will Smith, Marc Anthony, Steve Aoki, and Rafael Nadal. After Lagos, the competition will head to Miami.

The E1 Lagos GP is expected to cement Lagos’ reputation as a hub for innovation, culture, and international sports, while driving conversations around sustainability and clean energy.