Firstbank Pledges Continued Support For Lagos’ Healthcare Access, Others

FirstBank of Nigeria Limited has reiterated its commitment to continue to partner with the Lagos State Government on the provision of quality, affordable health- care and education for the State’s residents. The Chief Executive Officer, FirstBank of Nigeria Ltd, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, stated this yesterday at the commissioning of the modern Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) at Ijeododo Community, Iba LCDA, which the lender donated under the One Community At A Time (OCAAT) initiative of the state government. Dr Adeduntan, who was represented by the Executive Director, Retail Banking South at the bank, Mr Seyi Oyefeso, noted that the OCAAT initiative aligned with the tenets of FirstBank’s corporate responsibility and sustainability approach.

He said: “About 22 months ago, we were honoured to lay the foundation for the first of its kind modern Primary Health- care facility in the history of ijeododo community. This project is one of many ways that FirstBank reiterates its commitment and support for the Lagos State Government OCAAT initiative, which has continued to gain a wide appeal globally. “I am particularly happy that through this modern healthcare centre, more than 10,000 residents of this community will now be able to conveniently access quality and timely health care.

It is important to note that the OCAAT initiative which is an integrated, intersectoral and community based programme, aimed at achieving sustainable improvement in the lives of people across Lagos State, aligns with the tenets of FirstBank’s corporate responsibility and sustainability approach.” According to him, one of the major inspirations for the bank getting involved in the project was that it would result in residents of the community no longer having to travel long distances to access a fundamental amenity such as healthcare.

Adeduntan, who congratulated Lagos State Governor, Babajide San- wo-Olu, and his administration, on the successful and timely execution of the project, assured the governor of FirstBank’s, “unwavering commitment in partnering with Lagos state to sustain her in the long term and as the face of modern Nigeria with equal opportunities for all citizens.”