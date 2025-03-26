New Telegraph

March 26, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 26, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. FirstBank Partners With…

FirstBank Partners With South West Games

As part of its First@Sports initiative, Nigeria’s foremost financial institution; FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, has thrown its weight behind the maiden edition of the South West Games.

The three-day competition which will feature 1,200 athletes and about 120 officials drawn from the Six States of the South West Region will feature Seven Sports, ranging from Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Tennis, and Archery amongst others.

The event which is already the talk within the sporting circuit is also part of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu South West Alliance Games, (BAT-SWAG), a fusion aimed at providing a platform for young Nigerians to achieve global recognition.

Expressing his appreciation for the impact FirstBank and others’ support will have on the competition, President of the Organising Committee, South West Games, Lanre Alfred said FirstBank and others’ endorsement signals a strong commitment to an initiative that will engender social and economic development across the region.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Tinubu Reaffirms Commitment To Sports Dev’t, Flags Off Torch Of Unity Movement
Read Next

UK Hikes Visa Fees For Visitors, Students, Workers From April 9
Share
Copy Link
×