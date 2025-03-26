FirstBank Partners With South West Games

Share

As part of its First@Sports initiative, Nigeria’s foremost financial institution; FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, has thrown its weight behind the maiden edition of the South West Games.

The three-day competition which will feature 1,200 athletes and about 120 officials drawn from the Six States of the South West Region will feature Seven Sports, ranging from Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Tennis, and Archery amongst others.

The event which is already the talk within the sporting circuit is also part of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu South West Alliance Games, (BAT-SWAG), a fusion aimed at providing a platform for young Nigerians to achieve global recognition.

Expressing his appreciation for the impact FirstBank and others’ support will have on the competition, President of the Organising Committee, South West Games, Lanre Alfred said FirstBank and others’ endorsement signals a strong commitment to an initiative that will engender social and economic development across the region.

