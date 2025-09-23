FirstBank Partners Lagos For E1 Lagos GP

I n line with its commitment to promoting sports and developmental initiatives at all levels, First Bank of Nigeria Limited is partnering with the organisers of the E1 Lagos GP, an all-electric powerboat racing championship taking place from October 3rd to 5th, 2025.

This announcement was made during the E1 Lagos GP Stakeholder Immersion session in Lagos, where Olayinka Ijabiyi, the Acting Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Communication at First Bank, reaffirmed the bank’s dedication to supporting initiatives that foster human development across the country while establishing lasting legacies.

“Our involvement in the E1 Lagos GP is about driving legacy and enabling the passions and aspirations that unite Nigerians. We are a bank that has been in business for over 131 years, and we recognise that sports play a significant role in our country’s identity.

This is why, through our First@Sports initiative, we continue to invest in platforms that inspire and uplift our people. We have been supporting legacy sports tournaments such as the Georgian Polo Cup for 105 years and the Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship for 64 years,” Ijabiyi stated.

With the event scheduled for the beginning of the fourth quarter, First Bank is aligning its partnership with the annual December IssaVybe initiative. This campaign celebrates the vibrant spirit of Nigerians during the festive season by curating unforgettable experiences that blend culture, entertainment, and lifestyle.

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, who also attended the event, described the initiative as one that will not only enhance sports but also showcase Lagos’s vibrant culture, dynamic people, and global relevance, while commending First Bank for their support.