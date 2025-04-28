FirstBank Partners Headies Awards To Celebrate Music Creativity, Innovation

Share

First Bank of Nigeria Ltd., through its First@Arts initiative, has partnered with the Headies Awards for its 17th music awards show.

A statement yesterday by the bank’s Acting Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communication, Mr Olayinka Ijabiyi, said.

Ijabiyi said the collaboration underscores the bank’s commitment to support creative talents as well as Small and Medium-scale Enterprises within the creative industry.

According to him, the partnership will also help to provide them with a platform for international acclaim and recognition.

The Headies Awards celebrates top talents in Nigerian and African music while providing a major platform for both upcoming and established artists.

Since its inception in 2006, the Headies has consistently spotlighted the best in Nigerian and African music, attracting millions of viewers annually.

He said FirstBank had been announced as the first financial institution to partner with The Headies.

He added that the collaboration underscores the bank’s commitment to supporting the Nigerian creative industry while reinforcing its brand values of innovation, excellence and cultural empowerment.

