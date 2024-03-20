FirstBank: Leveraging technology to provide superior customer service

With most studies showing that the world has become more globalised, bank customers-especially corporate customers- are becoming even more discerning in their expectations and seeking enhanced value for money.

Thus, financial institutions must really work hard to be able to increase customer retention. Euromoney award Given the foregoing, First Bank of Nigeria Limited’s recognition as the Best Corporate Bank in the country at the recent

Euromoney Awards for Excellence

2023 is clearly no mean feat. Indeed, according to a statement by Euromoney, the Awards for Excellence, “is the definitive annual awards programme of the global banking industry.

The awards represent the highest distinction to the banks and bankers who matter most in an industry where differentiation is highly sought after and exceptionally difficult to demonstrate.” It added: “For over 30 years, Euromoney has recognised the banks and that have demonstrated their differentiation, pioneering a comprehensive awards programme that today remains the industry benchmark globally.”

Interestingly, a statement issued by FirstBank, announcing the recognition by Euromoney, attributed the feat to its 130- year commitment to enabling its corporate customers achieve success through relevant and tailored financial solutions, as well as its continuous investment in technology. Specifically, the statement said: “The bank clinched the coveted award based on its 130-Bank’s continuous investment in technology has been crucial to its leading industry role in optimally meeting the needs of its corporate customers. Recent investments in technology include the development of its smart and interactive transaction banking platform known as FirstDirect2.0.

“FirstDirect2.0 provides a one-stop shop online banking platform for corporates, offering best-in-class capabilities such as Payments, Collections, and Account Services, and a locally focused phased implementation of Trade and Supply Chain Finance – a first for the bank. “The platform offers customers various solutions for corporate cash management (Payments, Collections and Liquidity Management). It will also deliver end-to-end trade solutions for corporate clients covering L/C creation, tracking, bidding and reconciliations.” It further stated: “The Bank’s Corporate Banking model is focused on ensuring that its clients get the same quality of service across the Bank’s geographical locations. The execution of this approach through the deployment of the Global Account Management (GAM) Framework, implemented to enhance cross-relationship management tailored to customers with a Pan African footprint.”

The customer

Commenting on the recognition, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FirstBank Group, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, dedicated it to the bank’s customers. He said: “We are thrilled to announce that we have been recognised as the Best Corporate Bank in Nigeria at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023. We say a heartfelt thank you to all our incredible customers for trusting us. This award is dedicated to you.” Speaking on the bank’s commitment to deploying technology to provide excellent customer service, in a recent radio interview, the Executive Director, Corporate Banking, FirstBank, Mr. Tosin Adewuyi, said: “We put a lot of resources into our systems and we have a transaction banking system First Direct 2.0. First Direct is pretty transformative and we’ve received lots and lots of accolades in terms of customer experience and customer onboarding.

“And today, I believe that I checked the numbers last week because I knew I was coming to your show, we have 4200 already onboarded. Five million transactions come through that system. So that is to make our clients’ business and lives as simple as possible and seamless transaction execution. So really, it’s all about the customer and I can’t stress that enough, we are focused on the customer and it is clearly showing in the feedback that we get.” Continuing, he said: “In essence, we make sure that we’re focused in making the client’s activities a lot easier.

So, if I use an example, how we leverage technology, you know, how we transform digitally, corporates clearly are focused on their payments, they are focused on their collections, their liquidity, how they manage the accounts, supply chain financing for the vendors, and also the buyers, the trade finance, how the imports how they run through the cash cycles.” Adewuyi added: “Best corporate bank in Nigeria for 2023 essentially is a validation of what we’ve been working on for a number of years. This validation, received from a prestigious award like Euromoney, serves as a testament to FirstBank’s unique methodology, positioning the institution as more than just bankers but as systemic advisers to the businesses they cover.

“Our methodology is quite unique in the marketplace. And, you know, we, everyone calls us bankers, yes, we are bankers, but we are rarely transactional. So it’s really about being a systemic adviser to the businesses that we cover. “We call it a way of doing business for us which means we’re always putting the client first. And we’ve taken that to its extent, in terms of how we cover the clients, how we meet their needs, how we understand the business that they do, and making sure that every point we are relevant, and we are seen more than a bank but we are seen actually as an advisor. “That brings us into the whole ecosystem, allows us to do well, and also allows the clients to feel good about how we serve them with what we do, and how we do it.” He pointed out that FirstBank’s journey since its establishment in 1894 was not just a tale of the accolades that the financial institution has received, rather, according to him, it’s a narrative of resilience, evolution, and staying ahead of the curve. “We have been around since 1894. That longevity speaks to how we evolve; reinvent ourselves; how we innovate,” he said, adding that this adaptability, coupled with a relentless focus on customer needs, has been the cornerstone of FirstBank’s success. “So, it’s really about making sure that we continue to reinvent ourselves. And essentially, that’s the way we stayed in business. So next month (March), will be 130 years of FirstBank being in existence. And that is a major, major feat. We continue to make sure that we don’t get complacent, we stay relevant as businesses evolve, our business is evolving alongside and together we cover the entire ecosystem,” Adewuyi further stated. He noted that apart from strategically investing in and deploying technology to offer top of the range customer service, FirstBank’s success story is rooted in a customer-centric ethos that permeates every aspect of its operations. According to him, the bank’s dedication to diversity and inclusion can be seen from some of its initiatives, such as the FirstBank Women Network and its membership of UN Women.

Other awards

Industry watchers note that amongst other awards won by FirstBank recently, include, Best Corporate Bank Western Africa, 2023, by Global Banking and Finance; Best Internet Banking in Nigeria, 2023 by International Business Awards; the Most Innovative Banking Brand in Nigeria by Global Brands Awards as well as the Financial Institution of the Year 2023 by Afreximbank Pan-African Business and Development.

Conclusion

According to financial experts, the strategic deployment of technology undoubtedly plays a key role in enabling FirstBank to consistently provide a comprehensive range of superior retail and corporate financial services to its over 42 million customers.