FirstBank Launches FirstMonie Merchant Solution To Advance Digital Payments

FirstBank has launched its FirstMonie merchant solution, which, according to the, financial insitution, is “designed to enable merchants and businesses across Nigeria to seamlessly accept digital payments with efficiency and ease.”

In a statement, FirstBank said: “The FirstMonie Merchant Solution responds to the increasing need for dependable digital payment systems by offering a streamlined and automated onboarding process, an integrated referral system, and customizable features such as Pay with Transfer and Purchase.

“Additional capabilities include instant settlement, concession management with flexible and competitive pricing, automatic terminal registration, and a comprehensive suite of products spanning all pricing tiers. “The solution comes equipped with pre-configured, ready-to-use POS terminals, as well as a network dashboard offering realtime monitoring, dispute resolution, and complaint management.

These functionalities contribute significantly to improving the merchant experience by enhancing liquidity, accuracy, and operational control, while effectively minimizing chargebacks.” Commenting on the launch of the solution, Chuma Ezirim, Group Executive, E-Business and Retail Products at FirstBank, said: “FirstMonie Merchant Solution is set to transform digital payments in Nigeria.

With its advanced features and seamless onboarding, we are empowering businesses of all sizes and locations to thrive in the digital economy.” He further emphasized that the FirstMonie Merchant Solution will enhance operational efficiency within Nigeria’s payments industry.

“This is not merely a product introduction; we are simplifying payment processes and providing merchants with improved transparency, control, and speed for daily transactions. At FirstBank, our commitment remains steadfast in building financial ecosystems that offer value, convenience, and trust to all stakeholders,” he stated.