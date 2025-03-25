FirstBank Launches Fifth Digital Xperience Centre

Share

First Bank of Nigeria Ltd, on Monday, launched its fifth Digital Xperience Centre (DXC) at Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

The Centre, which also has a Quick Service Point (QSP), offers customers a fully automated banking experience with features such as humanoid robots, Card Issuance Machines, Teller Cash Recyclers, video banking, and AI, among other modern banking facilities.

In his speech at the event, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, First Bank Group, Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu, said that the state-of-the-art facility reinforces the financial institution’s commitment to digital innovation and the recognition of service excellence in the banking industry.

He said: “Technology has indeed become the backbone of financial services. And as the landscape continues to evolve, so must we. At First Bank, our commitment to pioneering innovation has consistently positioned us at the forefront of banking transformation.

“The First Bank Digital Experience Center is a testament to this, offering a unique sense of fully automated banking experience that aligns with global standards.

The First Bank Digital Experience Centre was first launched in 2021 at Adetokunbo, Ademola, Victoria Island, Lagos, to revolutionize modern banking experience for our customers.

Since then, we have expanded this cutting-edge innovation to four additional locations. “University of Ibadan in August 2023, Abuja New Wuse Market, October 2023, Banana Island, Lagos in March 2024, and here we are today in Admiralty Way, bringing you the latest technology in the Nigerian banking industry, a fully digitized First Bank branch.

“The Digital Experience Center is equipped with state-of-the-art features designed to provide a seamless and interactive banking experience.

Some of these features include, humanoid robots, which are AI-powered assistant, designed to interact with customers, providing guidance and answering their inquiries with time; video banking services, enabling our customers to engage in live consultations to assist the relationship managers and customer service representatives through remote video technology.”

In addition, he said that the Centre is also equipped with Teller Cash Recyclers which are designed as selfservice kiosks, allowing customers to perform nonfunctional transactions such as account audits, ATM card issuance, and many more.

He noted that FirstBank continues to retain its position as a leader in digital banking solutions, thus ensuring that its customers have access to next-generation banking services tailored to their needs.

