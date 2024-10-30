FirstBank Joins Partnership For Carbon Accounting Financials

Share

FirstBank of Nigeria has joined the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) as part of its commitment to promote sustainable finance, combat climate change and advance sustainable socioeconomic development for the just transition, according to a press release.

PCAF is a collaboration of financial institutions worldwide to enable harmonised assessments and disclosures of GreenHouse Gas (GHG) emissions from loans and investments.

With more than 530 financial institutions from six continents, the group is rapidly expanding in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

The statement said: “Joining PCAF aligns with FirstBank’s broader climate agenda, reinforcing its efforts to contribute meaningfully to global climate goals.

By adopting PCAF’s globally recognised standards, FirstBank aims to enhance transparency in carbon accounting and reporting, integrate climate risk into its lending and investment decision-making, and support Nigeria’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

This initiative complements FirstBank’s ongoing work on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues, underscoring its dedication to responsible banking practices.

“PCAF will provide FirstBank with a standardised methodology and framework to measure and report the Bank’s GHG emissions and climaterelated risks.

By joining PCAF, the bank’s capability in understanding and managing its exposure to climate risks and liabilities (physical and transition risks) will be enhanced.

This will enable the Bank to make informed decisions and take proactive measures to mitigate these risks while leveraging on the opportunities for growth.”

Share

Please follow and like us: