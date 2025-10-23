FirstBank Integrates PAPSS Into Digital Platform ‘LIT App

FirstBank has announced the successful integration of the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) into its flagship digital banking platform, the LIT app, thereby enabling customers to make instant, secure, and local currency-based cross-border payments across Africa.

PAPSS, developed by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in collaboration with the African Union and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, enables instant, low-cost payments in local currencies between African countries.

Speaking on the integration, the Group Executive, e-Business and Retail Products at FirstBank, Chuma Ezirim, said: “The integration of PAPSS into the LIT app is a testament to FirstBank’s commitment to delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions that simplify and enhance financial transactions.

This milestone aligns with the Bank’s strategic goal of deepening digital capabilities and expanding access to seamless cross-border payment services across Africa.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Mike Ogbalu, CEO of PAPSS said: “Every time an individual, an SME or a Company sends money instantly within Africa in their own currency, we are not just moving funds, we are connecting ambitions, supporting livelihoods, and bridging dreams across borders.