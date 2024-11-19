FirstBank Hosts Inaugural China-Africa Interbank Forum

Share

FirstBank has announced its hosting of the first-ever ChinaAfrica Interbank Association (CAIBA) Forum, which it said, will strengthen economic ties and investments between China and Africa.

In a press release, the bank said that the forum with the theme, “Joining Hands to Advance Modernisation and Strengthening China-Africa Trade, Industrialisation and Economic Diversification,” would take place on November 27, 2024, in Abuja.

The statement said, established in 2018, CAIBA, which comprises 16 African banks, including FirstBank, and China Development Bank (CDB), ABSA Bank, West African Development Bank, Central African States Development Bank, Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank,Development Bank of South Africa, Ecobank, United Bank for Africa, as well as RawBank, marked a significant milestone in fostering financial cooperation between China and Africa.

It stated that the initiative, which aims to enhance partnerships in various spheres, such as infrastructure interconnection, international cooperation, and cultural exchange, was driven by the need to address the funding gap in Africa for industrialisation, infrastructure, and poverty alleviation.

“The CAIBA Forum which will be co-hosted by China Development Bank offers a unique opportunity for knowledge sharing, networking and deal making, for the purpose of fostering a win-win cooperation and promote joint development among member-banks.

Formerly convened only in Beijing, the Forum will now provide a unique platform to spotlight Nigeria’s pivotal role in the growing ChinaAfrica economic relationship as the host country.

“Intrinsically woven into the fabric of the society and with its extensive network across Sub-Saharan Africa, UK, and China, FirstBank provides unparalleled access to markets, to facilitate trade and investment flows between China and Africa,” the statement added.

Furthermore, it said that FirstBank’s expertise in financial inclusion, trade finance, corporate and investment banking, positions it as an ideal partner with China Development Bank with key strengths in inclusive and sustainable financial solutions in driving the initiative to support Chinese and African businesses.

Speaking about the forum, the CEO of FirstBank Group, Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu, said: “We are honoured to host this pivotal event that fosters dialogue and collaboration between Chinese and African financial institutions.

This forum reinforces our commit – ment to bridging the gap between Africa and China, catalyzing economic growth and development. The selection of FirstBank as the host is a testament to our rich legacy, deep expertise in African markets, and an impressive 130-year history of empowering businesses and communities to thrive.

We are proud to support the continent’s economic transformation and growth and remain dedicated to exploring the partnership opportunities this forum will bring for the mutual benefit of China and Africa.”

