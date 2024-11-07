FirstBank Hosts Fintech Summit 6.0

Share

FirstBank has announced that its 6th annual Fintech Summit, with the theme, “Banking on Partnerships,” which is scheduled to hold on November 13 and 14, 2024, will bring together renowned subject matter experts, innovators, and industry leaders from around the world to explore the latest trends and advancements in financial technology.

In a press release, the lender said that since its inception in 2016, the Fintech Summit has established itself as a premier event, attracting top subject matter experts in digital innovation from Nigeria and around the globe.

It also stated that: “While the Summit transitioned online in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be hosted as a hybrid affair, enabling participants from around the world to engage with renowned speakers and insightful discussion.

“A key highlight of this year’s summit is the launch of the Fintech Innovators Pitch Programme, designed to empower early-stage fintech startups and cultivate innovation within the financial services ecosystem.”

In addition, the financial institution said that selected startups will benefit from intensive training and mentorship, culminating in an opportunity to pitch their groundbreaking solutions to it, prominent investors, and industry experts.

The lender also said that it will provide essential support to winning startups, including strategic guidance, resources, and access to a vast network. Speaking on the summit, the CEO FirstBank Group, Olusegun Alebiosu, said: “This year’s summit provides a platform to unite industry leaders, innovators, regulators, and thought leaders to explore how collaboration and partnerships can shape the future of financial services and technology.

As FirstBank continues to lead in innovation, this event presents another unique opportunity to engage with key stakeholders and deepen our understanding of emerging trends in the Fintech landscape emphasizing our role not only as a participant but also as a leading and preferred partner in the Fintech domain.”

