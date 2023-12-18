FirstBank Group appoints CEO for UK subsidiary

FirstBank Group has appointed Olukorede Adenowo as managing director/chief executive officer of FirstBank United Kingdom. The Group Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications at First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Folake Ani-Mumuney explained in a statement that the appointment was contingent on receiving the necessary regulatory approvals. He obtained a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in 2003 and received a distinguished alumnus award from Deloitte Nigeria in 2015.

His academic credentials include a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Lagos Business School and participation in management training programmes at INSEAD and Said Business School, Oxford University, focusing on Leadership. Adenowo’s extensive experience in the banking industry, marked by a consistent track record of success across various countries, positions him uniquely for this role. Adenowo’s journey in banking is noteworthy, with his most recent position as the chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria. His career with the bank began in 1999 in the corporate banking sector.

Over the years, he has held several key roles, including managing director/chief executive officer of SCB Gambia, deputy managing director of SCB Cameroon and managing director of Corporate Commercial and Institutional Banking for SCB Nigeria and West Africa.