Firstbank Graduates Participants In Senior MGT Development Programme

First Bank of Nige- ria Limited has announced the graduation of 20 successful participants in the fourth edition of its Senior Management Development Programme (SMDP) at an event held recently in Lagos. According to a press release, before the 2023 graduation, the SMDP had produced 52 graduates. Specifically, the Bank successfully graduated 23 participants in its inaugural edition, held in 2018; 17 in 2019 and 12 in 2020.

The statement said that the SMDP is FirstBank’s intensive modular programme for a select group of senior managers to principal managers who are proven leaders in their respective functions and identified as central to the bank’s succession plan.

It further stated that the programme structured to enhance core leadership and business competencies of elite senior management staff within the Bank, adding that the SMDP consists of three instructor-led modular periods adopting a blend of classroom lectures, experiential activities, flipped learning strategies and peer-to-peer discussions to develop the desired talent pool.

“This programme is one of FirstBank’s key initiatives designed to create a dependable pool of highly skilled, favourably competitive, and globally minded Senior Managers. It is also aimed at accelerating their journey through the very demanding process of becoming outstanding leaders and management executives,” said Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, CEO of FirstBank Group.