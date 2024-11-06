FirstBank Ghana Unveils Friday Wear

Share

FirstBank Ghana has officially launched its new Friday wear, which, according to the lender, will promote unity and brand identity.

In a press release, the bank said the new fabric, which is deeply rooted in its values and identity, will be worn by staff every Friday, symbolising unity and collaboration.

The statement said: “The vibrant colours of the fabric derived from the Bank’s signature descriptions represent the institution’s enduring legacy. The interconnected patterns featured in the cloth symbolise the various roles and identities within the Bank, highlighting the importance of collaboration and teamwork.

“The new Friday wear will now be a symbol of unity and pride, worn by employees regularly. No matter their role or branch location, employees will share a visual connection that represents their collective values and mission.”

