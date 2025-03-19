FirstBank Ghana Launches Private Banking, Wealth Mgt Service

Share

FirstBank Ghana has launched its Private Banking and Wealth Management Service in Kumasi, which it said, was designed to offer personalised banking experiences that cater to the unique financial needs and aspirations of highnet-worth individuals and families across the West African country.

In a press release, the bank said that the service promised to deliver a comprehensive suite of products, including investment management, estate planning, tax advisory, and tailored credit solutions. CEO of FirstBank Ghana Limited, Victor Asante, emphasised the need to protect wealth without being affected by inflation and depreciation.

He said: “High net worth individuals are usually also interested in how to protect their wealth. The two key things that affect wealth quickly are inflation and depreciation, so you always make sure you’re invested in instruments and in products that protect the value of your money.

“The whole point is about getting a return that is above what you lose as a result of depreciation and inflation. It is one of the reasons why you must invest.

Try to find instruments that will give you a return that is higher than what you lose as a result of inflation. So first make sure you don’t lose value and then make sure you get a good return on it.”

The launch featured notable financial experts who shared insights on current market trends, investment strategies, and the importance of wealth management in achieving financial security.

Idowu Thompson, Global Head and Group Executive Private Banking and Wealth Management for FirstBank Nigeria, highlighted the continuous change in the economic landscape and assured they will adapt to new strategies that protect the wealth of their target audience.

“With the change in economic landscape, the rate of adoption has also transformed greatly. Change isn’t always bad and challenges do not mean that it’s an end in itself.

We will continue to engage all opportunities we can to meet needs,” he stated. He further explained that even though the initiative targeted highnet-worth individuals, it is all inclusive for anyone who sees the need to manage their finances.

“We are speaking to private wealth but it’s also more inclusive these days. So it’s not just something that is for the super affluent or high valued people.

It’s for everybody who wants to know how they can better organize their finances so they can live their best lives,” he explained.

The Head of Private Banking and Wealth Management, Catherine Ekar, assured that as more individuals seek personalised financial services, the bank is poised to meet personal demands and goals of clients.

“How we will cater for needs is going to be very specific, tailored to each person’s needs. Depending on what their goals or their financial plans are, you make a solution for them.

For some clients it’s about safeguarding their wealth for future generations, for some it’s about hedging against forex, so we look at how we set a portfolio for them to achieve their goals. It’s really important to know your clients and understand what their goals are,” she said.

