FirstBank Ghana Equips Graduate Trainees

FirstBank Ghana reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders with an impactful development session for its Graduate Trainees, held at the residence of its Managing Director, Mr. Victor Yaw Asante.

According to a press release, the event brought together 23 emerging professionals currently enrolled in the Bank’s Graduate Trainees Programme offering them a unique opportunity to learn, connect, and grow. The keynote speaker, Mrs. Josephine Hutton-Mills, a certified etiquette trainer, delivered a thought-provoking session, exploring critical themes such as Personal Branding, Time Consciousness, Accountability, and Networking and Self-Worth.

Drawing on her wealth of professional insights, she harped on the importance of defining and protecting one’s professional image, valuing time as a non-renewable resource, taking responsibility for personal and professional decisions, and cultivating meaningful relationships with confidence and self-awareness. She said: “You are your brand,” Mrs. Hutton-Mills told participants.

“Every choice you make reflects on the image you are building. Own your story, be deliberate about your actions, and carry your worth with pride.” The event also featured an interaction with the Management Committee of FirstBank Ghana, allowing talents to engage directly with senior leadership in an informal and inspiring atmosphere.

In his remarks, Mr. Victor Yaw Asante delivered a passionate and heartfelt address to the group. He highlighted the significant investment the Bank has made in nurturing graduate trainees and challenged each participant to justify that investment by bringing their best selves to the job every single day. He said: “We don’t just hire graduate trainees, we invest in them and we expect a return on that investment, not only in current performance but in the legacy they leave.

I challenge each of you to give your best every day, to align with our values, and to build careers defined by intention, not just ambition.” FirstBank’s Graduate Trainees Programme is a flagship talent development initiative designed to attract and groom highpotential young professionals into future leaders of the Bank.

The programme provides rigorous hands-on experience, rotations across business functions, and continuous learning and mentorship from senior leaders. It forms a key part of the Bank’s broader strategy to build a pipeline of agile, innovative, and values-driven professionals who will shape the future of banking in Ghana.