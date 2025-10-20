FirstBank Georgian Cup Stages Glamorous Return To Kaduna

One of the nation’s most glamorous polo trophies, the Georgian Cup stages a classy return to the highbrow Kaduna Polo Club as this year’s edition of the annual Kaduna International Polo tournament gathers momentum.

Sponsored by Nigeria’s leading bank, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, the much sought-after Cup would be competed for by top-rated polo professionals, drawn from across the globe.

The competition which is expected to gallop off this weekend will feature the likes of 4-goaler, Bello Buba leading the best of selected home-based riders that include Bashir Dantata, Abdulmalik Gbadamosi to the tournament while imports like Argentine Tolito Ocampo and Silvestre Donovan will add colour to the weeklong polo fiesta.

Expectedly, Georgian Cup serial winner, Kaduna El-Amin, owned by Mohammed Babangida seems poised for another winning run. Babangida has won the Georgian Cup for a record 16 times. He won it 15 times with El-Amin and once with Kaduna Kakuri.

Others are the Fifth Chuka polo team of Adamu Attah, also a former winner, Kaduna Kangimi, 2023 champion, Abuja Rubicon of Hadi Sirika among others. Apart from history historymaking High-goal Georgian Cup, other cups to be competed for include Emir of Katsina Cup, (Medium Goal) and Imani Cup (Low Goal) and other selected low cups.