The FirstBank-sponsored Georgian Cup, one of the continent’s most glamorous polo tournaments, returns to the famous Kaduna Polo Club this week. In its 103rd edition, the 6-day tournament started on Monday, October 31, 2023, and will end on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

The 102nd edition, held in Kaduna in 2021, was won by Abuja Rubicon. Led by Hadi Sirika, other players in the team included Bashir Dantata, Abdulmalik Gb- adamosi, Argentine imports Tolito Ocampo, and Silvestre Donovan.

The competition which galloped off during the week staged a glamorous return after a 12-month delay following the rehabilitation and remodeling of the polo facility. The 2023 edition will have 4-goaler Bello Buba, leading the best of selected home-based riders with top professionals from Argentina also participating in the tournament.

Also expected to feature prominently is Kaduna El- Amin. Mohammed Baban- gida, the patron of the club, will be presenting the +19- goal team. Babangida has in his team Nigeria’s best polo player Buba +4. El-Amin has won the Georgian Cup 15 times.

Adamu Attah, Patron of Fifth Chukker, will lead a packed +18-goal team. Attah has fast-riding Abdulrahman Mohammed +3 in his team, as does Fercundo Retamar +6. Attah is a +2-goal player and has won the Georgian Cup nine times. Homeboy Abdulmalik Badamosi (+4) is leading