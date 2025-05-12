FirstBank, Estars Partner To Promote Esports Education

Share

FirstBank has announced a strategic collaboration with EStars Education Africa Limited (EStars), a global leader in educational esports.

According to a press release, the partnership provides a platform for FirstBank to support the rollout of EStars’ comprehensive esports qualifications, including entry-level Certificates and BTEC courses in esports.

These programmes, the statement, noted are designed to equip students with the nec – essary skills and knowledge to excel in the burgeoning esports industry.

It further said that in addition to educational initiatives, FirstBank and EStars were exploring the development of a co-branded gaming credit card, with the goal of enhancing customer experience and offering them a unique blend of exclusive benefits, rewards, and gaming-centric features.

“As a leading financial services provider in Africa, with a vast network of over 820 business locations and 39 million+ customer accounts, FirstBank is uniquely positioned to drive economic growth and empowerment.

The collaboration with EStars embodies FirstBank’s commitment to innovation, youth development, and supporting emerging sectors like esports, ultimately ensuring a stable economic future for generations to come,” the statement added.

Commenting on the partnership, Mags Byrne, EStars CEO stated: “We are thrilled to be partnering with FirstBank, Nigeria’s oldest bank, to introduce our educational products to their customers.

Our aim is to bring educational esports to all of Africa, and innovative partnerships like this make this possible”. Joel Popoola, EStars’ Africa Advisor added: “This partnership between EStars and FirstBank marks a significant milestone in advancing esports education in Nigeria.

By integrating structured learning pathways into the rapidly expanding esports industry, we are providing Nigerian students with the opportunity to develop essential digital, entrepreneurial, and technical skills that are critical for the future workforce.

This collaboration is about more than just gaming— it’s about equipping young people with the knowledge and competencies they need to thrive in a digital economy, opening doors to new career opportunities in technology, manufacturing, and beyond.”

Expressing enthusiasm about the partnership, Chukwuma Ezirim, Group Executive, E-Business and Retail Products Division, FirstBank, said: “We are excited to collaborate with EStars in pioneering esports education for the youths.

Esports present a new frontier of creativity, innovation and career opportunities. “We recognise the vast potential of esports in shaping the future of our youth and we are ready to harness it for their benefits.

By investing in esports education, we are not only opening up exciting career paths for the youths but also contributing to the growth and development of the African esports ecosystem. FirstBank is proud to be at the forefront of this innovative endeavour”.

