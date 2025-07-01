FirstBank Enhances Mobile Banking App With Facial Biometric Technology

FirstBank has launched an advanced facial biometric technology on its mobile banking application- FirstMobile, along with other exciting features such as, facial recognition sign-up and activation, virtual credit cards for secure online shopping, instant credit card activation, flexible salary advances with 3-month repayment options and bug fixes.

In a press release, the bank said that, “these upgrades all aim to provide customers with a seamless, secure, and efficient digital banking experience.”

The statement also said that the new facial biometric feature enables users to activate or register on FirstBank’s mobile appFirstMobile securely, using facial verification, adding that, “this feature also includes an advanced anti-spoof detection, to enhance customer account protection and ensure robust security.”

It further said: “This innovative solution effectively addresses the diverse needs of customers, including new customers, diaspora customers without cards, individuals with lost or expired cards, those who have opted out of card use, as well as customers facing card verification failures or lacking convenient access to card details.

This feature will provide seamless access to essential banking services, such as fund transfers and bill payments ensuring swift, reliable, and convenient transaction processing for all users.

“The newly enhanced FirstBank mobile banking platform, FirstMobile, offers a comprehensive array of features and services designed to provide our customers with a seamless and innovative digital banking experience, no matter where they are in the world.

With these substantial improvements, users can easily sign up and activate the app using just their face.