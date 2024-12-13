FirstBank Debunks Fraud Allegations

Share

First Bank of Nigeria Ltd has described as “entirely unfounded” a report of fraud allegations involving it published by online news medium.

A terse statement issued on Friday, which was signed by the financial institution’s Acting Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Olayinka Ijabiyi, read: “We have been made aware of a recent publication by Tech Cabal containing allegations of fraud involving our institution. We wish to categorically state that the story is entirely unfounded and not supported by any factual evidence.”

Established in 1894, FirstBank is West Africa’s premier bank and has international footprints cutting across three continents ─ Africa, Europe and Asia.

