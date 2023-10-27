Firstbank Celebrates Corporate Responsibility, Sustainability Week

FirstBank of Nigeria Ltd has announced the commencement of its annual Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Week. According to a press release, as part of activities, over the past seven years, to celebrate the week, FirstBank’s employees and customers, come together to participate in a global annual volunteer, Start Performing Acts of Random Kindness (SPARK) initiative, to give back to and foster positive change within the communities where they live and work.

The statement said that this had resulted in over 200,000 lives across eight countries being impacted, over 103 charities supported as well as over 121,015 volunteer hours achieved. Activities of the 2023 edition, which is scheduled for October 23 to 28, 2023, include Tree Planting, Women Empowerment, SPARK Schools Engagement, Orphanage Homes, the less privileged engagement and Kind Comments Day.

It further stated that, in partnership with Nigeria Conservation Foundation, FirstBank’s employees and partners would progress its planting activity, which targets 50,000 trees over a three-year period from 2023.

“Tree planting is one of FirstBank’s initiatives to reduce its carbon footprints and promote environmental sustainability as part of its overarching sustainability and ESG (Environment, Social & Governance) strategy and in alignment with the Nigeria Conservation Foundation’s Forest Programme – Green Recovery Nigeria (GRN) which is designed to help increase Nigeria forest cover from its current state of about 4-7 per cent to 25 per cent by 2047,” the statement said.