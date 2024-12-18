FirstBank Announces SEC’s Registration Of First Nominees

Share

FirstBank, West Africa’s premier financial institution and financial inclusion service provider, on Tuesday, announced that its subsidiary, First Nominees Nigeria Limited has been registered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as Nigeria’s first Nominee Company in the Capital Market, effective November 22, 2024.

According to a press release, this registration makes FirstNominees the first non-pension assets custodian in Nigeria to be recognized and registered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), among the current 11 market players.

The statement said: “As the first indigenous nonpension custody business in Nigeria, FirstNominees cements FirstBank’s position as a trailblazer in Nigeria’s securities custody landscape.

Licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), First – Nominees is now a fullfledged Capital Market Operator.

This achievement is set to strengthen FirstBank’s regulatory engagement and expand the scope of its custody business to the benefit of its clients.” Commenting on the registration,

Kunle Olorunfemi, the Managing Director of FirstNominees, said: “We are delighted to receive this registration from the SEC, which is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our ability to deliver on our promises.

We would like to thank our clients for their partnership and support over the years and assure them that we will continue to deliver superior service while expanding our bouquet of custody services.”

He noted that with over 130 years of Nigerian market expertise, FirstBank’s strength and stability will empower FirstNominees to expertly navigate clients’ evolving needs, delivering tailored solutions with precision and excellence.

According to Olusegun Alebiosu, the Managing Director/CEO, FirstBank Group: “We congratulate FirstNominees on this significant achievement.

The achievement marks another milestone for the FirstBank Group and with this registration, FirstNominees is now a fully registered Capital Market Operator tasked with upholding global best practices, standard and professionalism.

