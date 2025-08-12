FirstBank Agric Conference Charts New Course For Non-Oil Exports

FirstBank, the premier West African financial institution and financial inclusion service provider, has finalized plans for the 2025 edition of the FirstBank Agric and Export Conference themed “The Fundamentals of Building a Non-Oil Export Driven Economy“.

A statement yesterday said the conference would take place on August 19, 2025, at the Eko Convention Centre. The statement said building on the momentum of previous successful editions, this year’s Expo reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s agricultural and non-oil export sectors as key drivers of economic development.

The FirstBank Agric and Export Conference aims to keep Nigerians abreast of emerging trends in the agricultural and non- oil export sector, whilst providing them insights into how innovative solutions can contribute to the overall development of the economy, and the nation at large. The conference will adopt a hybrid format, allowing most participants to join virtually while principal stakeholders attend in person.

According to the statement, attendees will have the opportunity to explore exhibition booths featuring major organizations and associations from industry. The event will feature a keynote speech, goodwill messages, plenary discussions, where select Speakers will expound on the theme and technical sessions to be handled by subject matter specialists in the agriculture and export value chain.

Expected guest speakers include the Honourable Minister of Agriculture & Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari as the keynote speaker while the plenary and technical sessions will be enriched by insights from industry leaders like the MD Bank of Agriculture (BOA), Mr. Jafar Abubakar Umar; MD/CEO Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), Mr. Abba Bello; National Action Committee on AfCFTA, Mr. Segun Awolowo;

President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Architect Kabir Ibrahim, CEO Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mrs. Nonye Ayeni and a host of others. These renowned speakers will contribute their expertise and perspectives throughout the various sessions, ensuring participants gain valuable knowledge to enhance their roles within the agricultural and export value chain.