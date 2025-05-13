First White S’Africans Arrive US Under Trump Refugee Plan

Share

The first group of 49 white South Africans to be granted refugee status by the US have arrived, after leaving Johannesburg on Sunday.

Relations between South Africa and the US have been tense for months, after President Donald Trump said that members of the country’s Afrikaner minority were victims of “racial discrimination”.

This was dismissed by South Africa’s Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola, who said yesterday “there is no persecution of white Afrikaner South Africans”, adding that police reports debunk President Trump’s assertion, reports the BBC.

South Africa says that any allegations of persecution would not meet the threshold “required under domestic and international refugee law”.

The BBC has contacted the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, which confirmed it was not involved in this resettlement scheme, nor was it asked to take part in any of the screening.

