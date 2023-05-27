First Two Years Of Tinubu’s Govt’ll Usher In Remarkable Changes –Okonoboh

A new president would be sworn-in on Monday, what is the expectation of Nigerians, and how would you describe Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu? I am very elated that Nigeria as a nation is going to witness another milestone in the political history of this great country. May 29 is a remarkable date in Nigeria because on that day you are going to see a new Nigeria.

Nigeria would be wearing a brand new shirt that carries all the ethnic groups in the country along without prejudice. You will see a new Nigeria coming up, because the man that is coming is a man people have not understood properly.

This great man called Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has four cardinal points to transform Nigeria within two years. The first step towards transforming Nigeria took place during the week and that was the opening of Dangote Refinery.

He has already said he wants to remove subsidy and that makes it easy for him to remove subsidy. If that refinery was not there and he removes subsidy, there would be war in this country. Secondly, the new President will pipe our gas to Morocco and supply Europe. Nigeria has more gas than Russia.

You can see what is happening now, Europe has been hampered because they couldn’t deal with Russia following its invading of Ukraine because it is only Russia that supplies them gas. Once gas comes from Nigeria, Europe would be happy and Nigeria would make a lot of money.

Thirdly, once he can stop the stealing of our crude oil, so much money would come into NNPC. What other things should we look forward to? The fourth one is what he already did in Lagos. I mean the tax system which gave Lagos State so much money. Within a short period, the IGR in Lagos State under Tinubu as governor rose from N600 million to about N25 billion.

Almost all the states in Nigeria have copied Lagos’ system of IGR and even the Federal Government too. So, when he puts competent hands in the nation’s IGR, Nigeria will have so much money to execute projects. He had also promised to look at sectors such as infrastructure, security, health and education.

How do you react to suggestions that his poor health could make some elements, especially from the Northern part of the country, to hijack power from him? Government can be cornered if you do not know what to do. Look, this thing is the same thing everywhere. When I was the executive chairman of a local council I was almost faced with something like that.

If you had come without knowing what to do, a civil servant would hijack the government from telling you what to do. But when you know what to do, nobody will hi- jack the government from you. Tinubu knows what to do; the North cannot hijack power from him. These Northerners want to progress, and they also want the progress of Nigeria.

Politics is all about interest and if what they are looking for can be got in this government, why on earth would they want to hijack government from the democratically elected person? The battle for leadership of the National Assembly is getting so intense among APC members; don’t you see another mistake that will lead to the opposition taking over the leadership like it happened in 2015? Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is too intelligent for that kind of thing to happen.

He has taken a look at the big picture. Tinubu would not make that mistake; he knows where the pendulum will swing. He needs a man with ability, intelligence and capacity to help pilot the affairs of the Red Chamber. I don’t want to mention names but we already know who the Senate President would be.

The Senate is a strong pillar for any democratic government, so APC cannot afford to make mistakes this time round. Tinubu has a lot of work to do to put Nigeria back to relevance. APC has a good control of the Senate, and Tinubu, has control of the people in the Senate whether APC or PDP. He knows the politics; he was a senator, he knows what to do and the right persons to put in sensitive positions.

You described Tinubu as a man of adversity quotient, why is that? Tinubu, is a man of many parts, he has been tested and is trusted. He is a man that means many things by his actions. He is a human capacity builder; he is a philanthropist to the core, a global person. Now back to your question.

If Tinubu was not a strong person he wouldn’t have been able to stand the storm. He was being bashed, insult- ed, called different names, mocked, and battered. It’s only a man with strong will that can go through what Tinubu went through and that is why I described him as a man of Adversity Quotient.

He came, he saw and he conquered. That is the hallmark of a man. In spite of all odds, today he is President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. His courage, self discipline and emotional control is some- thing people should emulate. In all of this, would you say that the outgoing President, Muhammadu Buhari, supported his candidature? Well, there is a question mark there. In actual sense, President Buhari did not really come out the way I thought he would. He went to some of the rallies.

He made a statement that he would support Tinubu and he won, so you give it to him. Ordinarily, with all that happened to stop Tinubu from becoming President right from the primaries, you really cannot say but later he said he would support him. So, as a sitting President, the glory goes to him for his party retaining power.

Now that a new government would be in place on Monday, what is your advice to Nigerians? My candid advice to Nigerians is that they should be calm. Nigeria as it is now is like wearing a very good shirt, people should just be patient. The man that would fix Nigeria has come. If Nigerians across the globe cooperate with Tinubu, in the first two years you will see remarkable evidence to show that yes Tinubu has it.

All Nigeria owes him right now are prayers. Support him, pray for him and watch him turn Nigeria around. Finally, I want to congratulate Nigerians for electing a man with vision, direction, mission and purpose. I make bold to say that Nigerians won’t regret voting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in office as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. With God on our side, Nigeria will be great again.