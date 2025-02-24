First Trustees Hosts Annual Islamic Estate Planning Clinic

Share

First Trustees Limited, a subsidiary of First HoldCo Plc., and a leading provider of trust solutions for individuals, corporations, and government institutions, has partnered with The Metropolitan Law Firm to host the seventh annual Islamic Estate Planning Clinic.

According to a press release, the event was aimed at educating attendees on the importance of estate planning under Islamic law while equipping them with the necessary expertise to navigate the complexities of Islamic inheritance law.

The statement said: “The event, themed ‘Wealth Trans – fer: Ensuring Seamless Equity and Clarity,’ was recently held in Abuja and featured insightful panel discussions led by distinguished professionals on asset distribution and philanthropy in fulfilling religious obligations.

“Panellists explored key topics, including the distribution of assets and the use of Sadaqah, Zakat, Wasiyyah, and Waqf, to maximise their impact while adhering to Islamic principles.

The sessions emphasised the need for fairness, transparency, and clarity in wealth transfer to avoid potential disputes or litigation among beneficiaries.”

The clinic also served as a platform to address and dispel common misconceptions regarding gender equity under Islamic inheritance law.

Industry specialists, including Ustadh Abubakar Muhammed Sadiq; Mutiat Olatunji, a Private Trust Specialist at First Trustees Limited; and Barrister Mohammed Yunusa shared their expertise on this critical aspect of Islamic estate planning.

