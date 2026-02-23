First Trustees Champions Structured Islamic Inheritance Practices

First Trustees Limited, a subsidiary of FirstHoldCo Plc., and a leading provider of trust solutions to individuals, corporates, and government institutions, recently partnered with The Metropolitan Law Firm and Al-Ameen Trustees to host the 8th Annual Islamic Estate Planning Clinic in Abuja, bringing together leading Islamic legal, financial, and policy experts.

With the theme, “From Informality to Legacy: Structuring Islamic Wealth Transfer,” the forum underscored the urgent need for Nigerian families to transition from informal inheritance practices to professionally structured, Sharia-compliant estate planning frameworks as a tool to seamlessly transfer and protect wealth, prevent family conflicts, and ensure legacies endure for future generations.

Speakers emphasized the need to adopt a structured Islamic estate planning framework that ensures wealth preservation, reduces legal disputes and guarantees compliance with both Shari’ah principles and the Nigerian statutory law.

They stressed that the transition from informal arrangements to a structured legacy is not merely a financial decision, but a profound act of stewardship. By documenting and formalising intentions today, we replace potential family discord with clarity and peace of mind, the speakers said.

Rotimi Obende, representing the Managing Director of First Trustees Limited, highlighted estate planning as a sacred duty. “Estate planning is more than documentation—it is stewardship. Informal arrangements expose families to avoidable risks.

Structured, Shariacompliant plans provide clarity, transparency, and true generational protection,” he said. He noted that regulated trustees play a crucial role in ensuring proper execution of wills and trusts, reinforcing public trust and accountability.

Delivering the keynote address, Professor Isa Pantami, a former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, cautioned against relying on verbal inheritance promises, which frequently lead to conflict and asset loss.

He also urged the integration of modern technology, including blockchain, to securely store and have seamless access to wills and estate documents and also bridging traditional Islamic principles with cutting-edge innovation.

Ummahani Amin, Managing Partner at The Metropolitan Law Firm, added that Islamic inheritance law offers both structure and flexibility. “Individuals can allocate up to one-third of their estate through properly documented wills and trusts. Too many families suffer because intentions were never formally recorded,” she explained.

As discussions progressed, a consistent message resonated clearly: with today’s increasingly complex and diverse assets, from digital holdings, cross-border investments and complex business interest, informal inheritance practices are no longer sufficient.

Participants agreed that structured Islamic estate planning delivers clear advantages, including legal certainty, tax efficiency, family unity, and longterm wealth preservation.