First Securities Ltd Shines In NGX Performance Report

First Securities Brokers Limited, the stockbroking subsidiary of First Holdco Plc, has announced that it secured first place in terms of trading volume and value of transactions for the month of July, 2025, in the latest Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Broker Performance Report.

According to a press release, the report said that First Securities Brokers Limited displayed strong trading activity and strategic market positioning, further solidifying its reputation as a significant player in the capital and equities market.

Fiona Ahimie, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of First Securities Brokers Limited expressed her pleasure at the firm’s achievement of a trading value of N414.457 billion, which accounts for 22.80% of the total trading value reported by the NGX during the review period.

She said that this performance highlights the effectiveness of the integrated model promoted by First Holdco Plc, adding that the Holding Company’s strategic focus on synergy within the Group played a crucial role in enhancing the performance of First Securities Brokers Limited.

She stated: “This remarkable achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire workforce, as well as the trust our clients continue to place in us. It underscores our growing influence and effectiveness in the Nigerian equities market.

“Our focus on providing innovative and seamless trading solutions, coupled with deep market expertise, has been crucial to driving this success. We are not just a brokerage firm; we are strategic partners in our clients’ financial journeys. This recognition further motivates us to deliver exceptional value.

“We remain committed to creating long-term value for our clients and stakeholders. Building on this momentum, we will continue to enhance our service offerings and further establish our position as a key driver of growth and development in the Nigerian financial market.”