First Nigerian Astronaut Set To Take-off Today

Share

Owolabi Salis, the first Nigerian astronaut to go to space is already in desert camp preparatory training with other astronauts, billed for the space exploration under the auspices of Blue Origin, expected to take-off today, June 21.

The United States of America-based lawyer and politician, Salis, would be making history as the first Nigerian to navigate the space.

“He and other astronauts are presently in a desert camp preparatory training geared to acclimatise them for the peculiar experience of space exploration.

The astronauts will utilise the benefits of the experience for fruitful research engagement in their chosen areas of interest.

“However for me, spiritual research is just that subject that irresistibly tickles my fancy,” Salis noted.

The Blue Origin has also released a symbolic trade-mark patch for the current edition of the space mission officially code-named the N-33.

According to a release issued by Blue Origin, the travel trajectory is accessible to all members of the public to watch on-line.

The launch window opens at 8.30 a.m. CDT/13.30. U.T.C, while the webcast on Blue Origin will start at T-30 minutes.

Each symbol is connected to the crew capsule by a thin green line, representing each crew member’s motivation and unique identity

There are two green lines circling the earth, with the first representing the horizon, while the second represents the Karman line.

Share