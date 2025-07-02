First Nigerian Astronaut, Salis, Dedicates Mission To Victims of Discrimination, Violations

A US-based legal practitioner and politician, Mr Owolabi Salis, one of the six Astronauts who has just returned from the epic space adventure and mission and landed at the Tarmac of the Space Village in Western Texas, United States, has said that leaders causing troubles and crises on this planet earth should be sent to space for them to be humbled and sober.

He stated that all the religious leaders and magicians, going about propagating tissues of vanities should be sent to space to realise that the only Spirit Being worthy of praise is The Almighty Lord of the Universe, the Lord of Diversity, and the Maker and Owner of all souls.

Salis blazed a historic trail as the first Nigerian to travel to space above the Karman line – the boundary between Earth’s atmosphere and outer space, located at an altitude of 100 kilometers (62 miles) above sea level.

Salis from Ikorodu, Lagos, the only Blackman among the crew of Astronauts that embarked on the space exploration.