First Nigeria Int’l Airshow A Transformative Milestone – Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has described the just-concluded Nigeria International Airshow in Abuja as a transformative milestone which has changed the trajectory of the Nigerian Aviation sector.

The Minister, who stated this in a statement on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media, Tunde Moshood, said that the successful hosting of the airshow ended the age-long question about when Nigeria would take its rightful place on the global aviation showcase circuit.

“For the first time, Nigeria—West Africa’s aviation hub and the gateway to Africa’s largest economy—joins the global community of nations that host world-class airshows. For decades, the question has been asked: When will Nigeria take its rightful place on the global aviation showcase circuit? Today, with this inaugural Airshow, we provide a clear and confident answer,” he said.

In his address, Keyamo underscored the significance of the moment, noting that “this is our first attempt. It will not be perfect. We are taking baby steps, but we are taking them with courage, conviction, and clarity of purpose.

“As with every great beginning, we will learn from this experience, we will improve, and we will build upon it until the Nigeria International Airshow becomes a permanent fixture on the global aviation calendar—standing shoulder to shoulder with Paris, Dubai, Farnborough, and Singapore.”

Part of the statement reads: “Meanwhile, representative of the President, Sen. George Akume, hailed the Minister for his foresight, leadership, and impressive track record in repositioning the aviation sector under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“He reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to developing world-class aviation infrastructure and capabilities, highlighting major strides in aircraft maintenance and training.

“He also stated that “We have signed agreements with Boeing and Cranfield University to establish state-of-the-art MRO facilities, reducing the $200 million annual capital flight for overseas maintenance. Aero Contractors and XEJet are already driving this transformation with new hubs in Lagos and Abuja.”

“The SGF added that the Airshow aligns squarely with President Tinubu’s broader vision of a safe, secure, and globally competitive aviation industry capable of stimulating economic growth, boosting tourism, advancing national security, and positioning Nigeria as Africa’s aviation nerve centre.

“It would be recalled that the Nigerian Air Force set the tone with a captivating aerial demonstration featuring select ceremonial aircraft, showcasing Nigeria’s growing aerospace capability.

“The Nigeria International Airshow serves as more than an exhibition—it is a forward-looking declaration of national ambition. It brings together international manufacturers, innovators, regulators, airlines, investors, and aviation enthusiasts to explore opportunities, share knowledge, and showcase cutting-edge technologies.”