The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has described the just concluded Nige- ria International Airshow in Abuja, as a transformative milestone which has changed the trajectory of Nigeria aviation sector.

The Minister, who stated this in a statement yester- day by his Special Adviser on Media, Tunde Moshood, said that the successful hosting of the airshow ended the age long question about when Nigeria would take its rightful place on the global aviation showcase circuit.

“For the first time, Nigeria West Africa’s aviation hub and the gateway to Africa’s largest economy joins the global community of nations that host world class airshows.

“For decades, the question has been asked: When will Nigeria take its rightful place on the global aviation showcase circuit? “Today, with this inaugural Airshow, we provide a clear and confident answer,” he said. In his address, Keyamo underscored the significance of the moment, noting that “this is our first attempt.

It will not be perfect. “We are taking baby steps, but we are taking them with courage, conviction, and clarity of purpose. “As with every great beginning, we will learn from this experience, we will improve, and we will build upon it until the Nigeria International Airshow becomes a permanent fixture on the global aviation calendar—standing shoulder to shoulder with Paris, Dubai, Farnborough, and Singapore.”

Part of the statement reads: “Meanwhile, representative of the President, Sen. George Akume hailed the Minister for his foresight, leadership, and impressive track record in repositioning the aviation sector under the Renewed Hope Agenda.