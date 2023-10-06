First Naira Denominated Infrastructure Fund Listed On NGX

The first local currency-denominated infrastructure investment trust fund in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund (NIBF), has been listed on Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The listing took place yesterday where the management of the Funds engaged market stakeholders with a Facts Behind the Listing presentation.

The Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund (NIDF) is a N200 billion public infrastructure investment fund managed by Chapel Hill Denham. The fund, backed by major institutional investors including the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), has provided long-term financing in naira for private infrastructure projects.

Since inception, it has returned 155 per cent. NIDF’s 853,817,692 units were listed on the Main Board of NGX at N8.39 per share and will remit quarterly dividends to investors by paying out profits from investing in industries like power, transportation, healthcare and education.

Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr Temi Popoola, said Chapel Hill Denham had been consistent with immense value addition to the Ex- change and a key contributor to capital market growth in the last five years.