First Man I Introduced To Y’all Became My Husband – Priscilla Ojo

The daughter of popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has celebrated her love life as she proudly reflected on her marriage to Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux.

Taking to her Instagram page, a few days after their lavish wedding in Tanzania, Priscilla express gratitude, revealing that the first man she ever introduced to the public became her husband.

In a heartfelt Instagram story, she wrote: “The first man I introduced to y’all became my husband. My God doesn’t disappoint.”

New Telegraph reports that Priscilla’s relationship with Juma Jux had been the subject of speculation for months before they made it official.

Fans have since flooded social media with congratulatory messages, praising her love story and the couple’s fairy-tale wedding.

Her marriage to Jux marks a significant chapter in her life, as she transitions from being a social media influencer and businesswoman to embracing marital bliss with the renowned East African musician.

