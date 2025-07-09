First Malaria Treatment For Babies Approved For Use

The first malaria treatment suitable for babies and very young children has been approved for use. It’s expected to be rolled out in African countries within weeks.

Until now there have been no approved malaria drugs specifically for babies. Instead they have been treated with versions formulated for older children which presents a risk of overdose, reports the BBC.

In 2023 – the year for which the most recent figures are available – malaria was linked to around 597,000 deaths.

Almost all of the deaths were in Africa, and around three quarters of them were children under five years old.

Malaria treatments for children do exist but until now, there was none specifically for the very youngest babies and small children, who weigh less than 4.5kg or around 10lb.