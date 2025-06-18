First LNG-Powered Containership Berths At APMT Apapa

Share

The first Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)-powered containership to visit West Africa, Kota Oasis has berthed in Nigeria at APM Terminals Apapa, the Nigeria’s largest container terminal.

The vessel, measuring 260 meters in length and 46 meters in width with a gross tonnage of 77,850, sailed to the port under the Singaporean flag and is owned by Pacific International Lines (PIL).

It is the fifth LNG-powered ship in PIL’s fleet and the first of its new “O” class, a series of 8,200 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) dual-fuel container vessels that could run on both LNG and in the future, bio-methane to further cut carbon emissions.

The ship is equipped with Win-GD’s advanced X-DF engines featuring Intelligent Control by Exhaust Recycling (iCER), a system that reduces methane slip and helps lower the vessel’s environmental impact. These engines offer a low-pressure gas solution that is cost-effective, energy-efficient, and compliant with the International Maritime Organisation’s Tier III regulations.

Also, they emit low levels of nitrogen oxides and virtually no sulfur oxides or particulate matter, making the vessel one of the most environmentally friendly in its class.

The event also drew praise from Nigerian port authorities and regulatory bodies. Engr. Ibrahim Abdul, General Manager of Health and Safety Executive at the Nigerian Ports Authority, commended PIL for introducing the LNG-powered vessel, calling it a move that supports the International Maritime Organization’s policies on carbon emission reduction.

Representing the NPA’s Executive Director for Marine and Operations, Abdul outlined the agency’s sustainability initiatives, including the conversion of generators to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and the installation of solar energy systems at the port.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)’s Deputy Comptroller Gbenga Adeniyi and Port Manager of the Lagos Port Complex, Adebowale Lawal applauded the development.

Lawal described Kota Oasis’s arrival as a significant accomplishment for both PIL and APM Terminals, expressing satisfaction that such a groundbreaking voyage began at Apapa, which he called Nigeria’s premier port where “everything good is happening.”

