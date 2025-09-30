First LNG-Powered Containership Berths At APM Terminals Apapa

The first Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)-powered containership, MV Sapphire, has berthed at APM Terminals, Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, marking a major milestone in Nigeria’s maritime and environmental sustainability journey.

The vessel, built in 2024 and sailing under the flag of Singapore, has a carrying capacity of 7,800 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). With its size and advanced LNG propulsion system, MV Sapphire represents a significant step forward in sustainable shipping operations serving Nigeria and the wider West African region.

The Managing Director of Lagos and Niger Shipping Agency Limited (LANSAL), Todd Rives, which represents Gold Star Line in Nigeria, described the berthing as “a historic milestone,” noting that Gold Star Line, incorporated in 1958, is one of the oldest shipping agencies operating in the country.

He stressed that the arrival of MV Sapphire was more than just a routine docking, but a symbol of progress and partnership, aimed at reducing voyage costs, promoting operational efficiency, and reinforcing environmental sustainability.

“The vessel marks the beginning of a new era in Nigerian maritime trade,” Rives said, expressing optimism that the ship’s sister vessels would also call at the port in the near future.

The Commercial Manager of APM Terminals Apapa, Kayode Daniel, also hailed the development as a significant achievement for the port and underlined the shared commitment to sustainable maritime practices.

He explained that shipping lines globally are working together to reduce emissions in line with international sustainability targets. He commended LANSAL for deploying LNG-powered vessels, saying the initiative supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and aligns with APM Terminals’ global ESG objectives to move towards cleaner energy sources.

The Port Manager of the Lagos Port Complex Apapa, Adebowale Lawal, represented by the Chief Port Security Officer, Bukar Kaumi, praised Gold Star Line and LANSAL for their foresight.

He noted that the maritime industry is evolving as larger vessels begin to berth at Nigerian ports, stressing the need to create an enabling environment to support such developments.

Lawal explained that LNG-powered vessels are crucial in addressing climate change, while also reducing operational costs and driving economies of scale. He assured stakeholders of the Nigerian Ports Authority’s (NPA) commitment to maintaining a viable and competitive trade environment.

In his remarks, the Controller of the Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Comptroller Emmanuel Osoba, represented by Deputy Comptroller Musa Sama, congratulated both the shipping line and the terminal operator, describing the event as “the dawn of a new chapter in maritime transportation.”

He applauded the adoption of LNG technology as a bold step towards a cleaner and more efficient logistics chain, reaffirming NCS’s commitment to support stakeholders to ensure seamless trade facilitation and enable businesses in Apapa to thrive.