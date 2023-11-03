First Lagos-Ibadan Container Train Departs Apapa Port To Oyo

The first container freight train of the Lagos-Ibadan railway has departed from the Apapa port, the commercial centre of the country to Oyo State.

New Telegraph recalls that the rail project was developed under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) built the rail project.

The Chinese company in a statement posted on its official website on Thursday announced the development while noting that the container goods train delivered thirty forty-foot containers to the capital of Oyo State, Ibadan.

According to the company, the container train is the first goods train made of containers to arrive in Ibadan after the cement goods train began running on July 4.

It further claimed that it left Apapa and arrived in Ibadan in two and a half hours.

The statement reads: “The first container freight train of the Lagos-Ibadan railway, built by CCECC, has set off from Apapa Port in Lagos, Nigeria.

“This train is the first container freight train after the cement freight train started operating on July 4th.

“It departed from Apapa Port and carried a total of 30 40-foot containers, arriving at Ibadan station in just two and a half hours.

“The Nigerian Railway Corporation plans to operate one pair of container trains daily and gradually increase the number of trains as the demand grows, improving the railway transportation system behind Lagos Port.” In September, the federal government inaugurated cargo movement on the Single-Gauge Rail (SGR) from the Apapa port to Ibadan. During the inauguration, the train moved from the Ebute Metta station before proceeding to Apapa for the launch, and then to Ibadan over the 157-kilometer rail track.