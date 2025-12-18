First Lady’s Support Group Launches Lagos Chapter

The Remi Tinubu Support Organization (RETSO) officially launched its Lagos State Chapter on Thursday at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, in a landmark event featuring a cash empowerment programme.

The event, aimed at strengthening grassroots participation and promoting the humanitarian vision of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, also served to mobilise support for President Bola Tinubu’s development agenda and his forthcoming 2027 re-election bid.

Dignitaries, executives, and members gathered to celebrate the chapter’s unveiling, which featured the empowerment of ten selected members.

In his address, the South West Zonal Coordinator, Hon. Adegoke Iyiade, congratulated the new Lagos Chapter executives and specially recognised State Coordinator, Hon. Isa Laguda, for his contributions.

“The empowerment of selected and deserving members remains central to RETSO’s mission,” Iyiade said, urging beneficiaries to make the most of the opportunities provided and encouraging executive members to continuously project the organisation’s objectives in support of the First Lady and the President.

Hon. Isa Laguda outlined the group’s structure and highlighted its role in driving empowerment and community development across the state. To demonstrate this commitment, ten members from Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos Island, and Epe under the IBILE structure each received N50,000 to support their economic advancement.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Religion, Hon. Abdullah Jebe, representing the wife of the Deputy Governor, delivered the welcome address, commending RETSO on the successful launch.

“Harness the power to progress, achieve, and serve,” Jebe advised members, sharing insights from his own journey and emphasising the value of committed service.

A key highlight was the official presentation of the RETSO Lagos Chapter logo, jointly conducted by Hon. Jebe and Hon. Iyiade alongside the chapter executives.

The gathering reinforced RETSO’s core mission of promoting the First Lady’s humanitarian initiatives while empowering citizens, particularly women and youth.

The organisation’s vision is to foster a Nigeria where every citizen has access to quality education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, with objectives centered on advancing the President’s agenda and delivering tangible empowerment through targeted programmes.