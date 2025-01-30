First Lady’s RHI To Distribute 60,000 Kits To Midwives In Nigeria

Share

The Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), a pet project of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has put necessary machinery in motion to distribute at least 60,000 kits to midwives across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

The effort, according to the wife of the President, is to complement the Federal Government’s ongoing retraining exercise of 120,000 frontline health workers nationwide.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu disclosed this yesterday in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, during the presentation of 10,000 professional kits to midwives in the North Central Zone, where she added that no fewer than 54,346 health workers have completed their training.

The states in the North Central Zone comprise Niger, Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa, Kwara, Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

