First Lady’s Initiative Empowers 500 Women In Edo

Share

The Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in collaboration with the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), presented empowerment items to 500 Edo women.

Senator Tinubu, who was represented by the Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady, Edo State, Edesili Okpebholo Anani, said the programme took place simultaneously in five South-South states: Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Edo, and Delta.

Speaking at the event, Edo State Governor, His Excellency Senator Monday Okpebholo, expressed satisfaction with the initiative, noting that the donation marked a milestone for the state and Edo women.

Okpebholo, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Media Strategy and Publicity, Godswill Inegbe, in a welcome address, said the empowerment is capable of “unlocking the immense potential of our women, fostering economic independence, and creating sustainable opportunities for growth and prosperity.”

He said, “We recognize and deeply appreciate the noble objectives of this empowerment initiative, which aim to unlock the immense potential of our women, foster their economic independence, and create sustainable opportunities for growth and prosperity.

“By equipping our women with these essential tools, we are strengthening their ability to build lasting livelihoods, thereby enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the inclusive and sustainable development of our nation.

“As a responsible and forward-thinking government, we remain steadfast in our commitment to the economic empowerment of women, recognizing it as a cornerstone for achieving sustainable development and societal advancement.”

He further noted that the initiative is a clear demonstration of the practical implementation of several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which the Edo State Government has aligned with, including SDG 1 (No Poverty), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), and SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), among others.

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Adefulire, who was represented by Coordinate Surveyor Ali Rano, said the initiative is a demonstration of the Federal Government’s bold step towards empowering Nigerian women.

The distribution of empowerment items, which took place at the Festival Hall in Government House, Benin, saw beneficiaries in Edo South receiving various items such as deep freezers, cooking gas cylinders, grinding machines, generators, among others.

Rano commended the wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for the Renewed Hope Initiative, noting that her bold steps have transformed the lives of many Nigerian women in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Only a few weeks ago, we flagged off this programme in the FCT and across the six states of the North Central Zone. That milestone underscored our resolve to drive meaningful impact across the country, and today we draw on that momentum. Indeed, this initiative couldn’t have come at a more opportune time.

“Let me express our profound appreciation to Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to improving the lives of women across Nigeria.

“The Renewed Hope Initiative, under her able leadership and guidance, continues to serve as a beacon of empowerment and economic transformation, aligning seamlessly with our national development priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Today’s programme is not just about distributing empowerment items; it’s about unlocking potentials, fostering economic independence, and creating opportunities for women to thrive.

“By equipping 500 women per state and the FCT with tools such as gas cookers, generators, deep freezers, and grinding machines, we are strengthening their capacity to build sustainable livelihoods and contribute meaningfully to inclusive national development.”

Share