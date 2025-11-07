First Lady’s Digital Learning Centres To Drive Digital Economy Nationwide

Background

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has inaugurated digital learning centres across the country, as part of the effort at pushing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu– led federal government’s deliberate initiative to promote digital literacy across the country.

The elaborate event held recently in Abuja, the nation’s capital, was attended by First Ladies from 10 states in the country, including Zamfara, Ondo, Kano, Yobe, Abia, Katsina, Edo and Delta states. The project is being implemented by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in collaboration with the Renewed Hope Initiative of the office of the First Lady. So far, 292 of the 592 Digital Learning Centres have been completed, while 176 are currently in various stages of completion nationwide.

Nasarawa

In Nasarawa State, the Digital Learning Centre was recently launched at the Ta’al Model e-library, within the NASITDEA complex by the State’s First Lady, Hajiya Silifat Abdullahi Sule, who represented Senator Tinubu, during the simultaneous state-level inauguration held nationwide.

Speaking virtually during the epoch making event in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Senator Oluremi Tinubu said that Digital Learning centres, which were named after some notable Nigerian women that have impacted positively on national development, would expand digital access across the country.

She said that the initiative was a deliberate policy by the government of President Tinubu to accelerate economic reform, industrialisation and digitalisation.

Abdullahi: Digital literacy drives development

In his opening remark, Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi said that the federal government had established 296 digital learning centre across the country under Tinubu’s administration, pledging to meet the target of 592 digital learning centre by 2027.

Abdullahi explained that digital literacy opportunities are drivers of national development and inclusivity, describing it as gateway to global knowledge economy. He lauded Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and other partners for unwavering commitment to enhancing inclusive digital infrastructure, saying it would also build talent, innovation, small, and medium entrepreneur SMEs.

The Director General further reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to expanding digital literacy and fostering innovation across all states of the federation. He stated that the centres would serve as platforms for skills development, job creation, and technological advancement, aligning with President Tinubu’s vision of achieving 95% digital literacy by 2030.

First Lady Nasarawa: To deliver on Oluremi’s agenda

In a goodwill message, First Lady of Nasarawa State, Hajiya Salifat Abdullahi Sule expressed gratitude to the wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) for creating the enabling environment that will nurture innovation and entrepreneurship.

She called on governments at all levels to initiate similar programmes to impart basic IT literacy knowledge for rural and semi urban people, pledging to promote activities of Senator Oluremi Tinubu in the state.

Sani: Deepening digital inclusion

Speaking in an exclusive interview during the launch of the digital learning centre in Lafia, Director General of the Nasarawa State Information Technology and Digital Economy Agency (NASITDEA), Sani Haruna Sani, described the launch of the Digital Learning Centre as timely and visionary step toward empowering young Nigerians and deepening digital inclusion across the country “This initiative was designed with young people in mind.

It’s about building connectivity and transforming mindsets. Several states are already reaping the benefits, and Nasarawa State is fully embracing the opportunity to equip its youths with essential digital skills,” said Sani. According to him, the establishment of the learning centre represents the state’s unwavering dedication to nurturing ICT capacity and fostering innovation among the youths.

“With the support of NITDA and the First Lady’s Renewed Hope Initiative, this long-envisioned project has finally become a reality,” he added. He further noted; “The initiative marks another milestone in Nigeria’s journey toward a knowledge-driven, inclusive digital economy; one built on innovation, technology, and human capital development as the driving forces of national progress. “We are going to train them on cyber security and digital forensics.

And every week, we are going to have 15 of them so that they should also benefit from the Renew Hope Agenda, for the Renew Hope Initiative. “We are ready for the project. We are ready for everything that we need to do. So, these are the youth. We are hoping that they will also benefit more from this project. Because we intend to train 15 Corp members weekly.

‘‘Yes, 15 of them every week because of the items we have 15 and based on that, we are also installing a cyber-security lab to those systems.

“We have the cyber security lab, so we are going to localise it to those systems. So that for those that don’t have any system, they can come to our centre, and they will be using it for what for either phishing projects, or anything that has to do with mitigation of cybercrime.

‘‘So, this is the reason we pick the Corp members, because they work with the communities. “They are with the communities already. So, they need to know the value behind it, so that they can be able to tell others. This is wrong, and this is right. So, that is the reason we bring the 15.

So, calculate 15 every week, before the end of next year, you know the value behind the Renew Hope Initiative.” Sani disclosed that efforts are on to entrenched the prograame, saying; “And based on that, they should be able to train those that study computer science they should be able to have the mindset of, okay, after my service, this is what I will go to start with or after my service, I will continue doing this.

“So, based on that, we also have internships that we are trying to also come up with in the centre. This internship will also support these youths in order for them to understand. I can be able to get jobs online virtually and the centre can give you access to do your job, even if you don’t have the system.

“So, there are a lot of more programmes we have in that centre. But this is the first we are going to start with and I believe after a week, we are going to release them, and pick another 15. “Based on the Renew Hope Initiative, we’ll count them. And we’ll understand that these people have the value of this project.”

Launch of N1 billion Women’s Economic Empowerment Programme

In September 2025, Nigeria’s First Lady launched a N1 billion Women’s Economic Empowerment Programme under the Renewed Hope Initiative in partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation, aimed at supporting 18, 000 women entrepreneurs across the country.

The initiative launched in Lafia, Nasarawa State, saw 500 women in each of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) received N50, 000 each to recapitalise and strengthen their small-scale businesses.

Speaking during the event, the First Lady, who was represented by Mrs Tosin Akabe, wife of the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, said the programme is designed to support women traders and small business owners who work tirelessly to provide for their families, educate their children, and uplift their communities.

She emphasised that the grant is “a seed of Renewed Hope,” meant to help the beneficiaries sustain and expand their ventures. “When you empower a woman, you empower a household, a community, and indeed, a nation,” she said, commending the Tony Elumelu Foundation for its N1 billion donation to the Renewed Hope Initiative, to fund the programme.

Senator Tinubu reaffirmed that the initiative targets 18,500 women nationwide and thanked the wife of the Nasarawa State Governor, Hajiya Silifat Abdullahi Sule, for her support in ensuring the success of the Renewed Hope Initiative’s programmes in the State.