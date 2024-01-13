First Lady, Wife Of A’Ibom Gov Host Senior Citizens In Uyo

The First Lady and the Visioneer of the Renewed Hope Elderly Support Initiative, Senator Oluremi Tnubu yesterday joined her host and the Wife of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Patience Umo Eno to host 250 elderly persons to a party at the Government House, Uyo, the state capital.

The party which drew attendees from the 31 Local Government Areas of the state featured free medical outreach, dancing competition, riddles, pageantry, and lots more. Pastor Patience Eno in her remarks said the event was held at the instance of the First Lady who had approved the names of all in attendance, and made available the sum of N100,000 to each of them.

She said the party which would have been held in December was shifted to the New Year due to many engagements, and said it was the beginning of the many in the series to come. The governor’s wife, who expressed happiness at seeing the senior citizens, said she was happy that the event coincided with the day the Supreme Court affirmed the electoral victory of her husband.

“This event did not happen today by chance. It happened on the day the Supreme Court certified my husband as the authentic winner of the last gubernatorial election.

It means that I will always be here to celebrate with you people as your Governor’s wife,” Patience Eno stated. Setting the tone for the event earlier, the Personal Assistant to the Governor’s Wife on Special Duties, Hon. Ann Abraham, said that the New Year celebration with the elderly was prompted by the First Lady’s resolve to enhance and cater to the well-being of the aged in the state.

Presenting a health talk at the event, the Personal Physician to the Governor, Dr. Ekem John and Dr. Uduak Nkanta, harped on the need for regular medical check up to help identify early warning signs of disease or illness.