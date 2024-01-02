First Lady welcomes First Baby of the Year

Oluremi, the wife of President Bola Tinubu, welcomed the FCT First Baby of the Year at the National Hospital Abuja (NHA) where the new child was delivered.

Boluwatife Johnson arrived at exactly midnight to the Johnson family.

Mrs Tinubu also welcomed all the newborn babies in the hospital and blessed them with prayers, baby gifts including post-natal care products, other nutritional supplies and cash presents.

She said: “It is my pleasure to be at this hospital on this auspicious day, January 1, 2024, to welcome the first baby of the year in the FCT, this occasion has immense significance as it symbolises hope, a new beginning of better days for our beloved country.

“It is a moment not only to celebrate the birth of this new beautiful baby but to also acknowledge the profound significance that each new life has on us as a society; the birth of a baby is a reminder that all that we face as humans, the circle of life, continues.

“As a mother, I am committed to enhancing an environment that nurtures and supports the wellbeing of our children in particular and the families in general in a safe and loving home with access to quality education and healthcare.”

She said such an environment would ensure their physical and mental wellbeing to become the leaders, innovators and change-makers of tomorrow.

The first lady also urged nursing mothers to take absolute care of themselves and their new babies.

She urged nursing mothers to take adequate care of their babies, ensure that they are immunised when due, and practise exclusive breastfeeding to provide them with adequate nutritious and healthy weaning food for proper brain development.